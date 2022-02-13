MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €189.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($217.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($258.62) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($200.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($202.30) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($258.62) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($229.89) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €210.38 ($241.81).

Shares of MTX opened at €196.35 ($225.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €183.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($185.69) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($258.51).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

