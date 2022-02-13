Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 23.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $810,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.