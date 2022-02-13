Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.58

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €251.58 ($289.17) and traded as high as €275.75 ($316.95). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €270.80 ($311.26), with a volume of 354,756 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is €264.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €251.89.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)
