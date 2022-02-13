Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 217.3% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on MURGY. Societe Generale lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($266.67) to €241.00 ($277.01) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

MURGY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

