Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $90,722.25 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

