MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

