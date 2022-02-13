National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 52.2% in January

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 106,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,864. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.