National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.51

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$99.51 and traded as high as C$104.25. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$102.90, with a volume of 904,612 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on NA shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.51. The stock has a market cap of C$34.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.585496 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at C$1,763,421.12. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,827,410.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

