National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,051.63 ($14.22).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.06) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,519.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,426.

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,095.80 ($14.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,105.69 ($14.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,070.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 987.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

