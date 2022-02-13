National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $185.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $187.79 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $755.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $793.39 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNN. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 51,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

