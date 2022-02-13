National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $185.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $187.79 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $755.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $793.39 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 51,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $50.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.