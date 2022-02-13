Natixis Acquires New Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,161,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,605,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,053,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $57.35 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

