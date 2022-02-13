Natixis Buys New Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DRVN opened at $29.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
