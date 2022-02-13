Natixis Buys New Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN opened at $29.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

