Natixis Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Natixis bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

SOFI stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

