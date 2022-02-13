Natixis Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,044,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

