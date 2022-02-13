Natixis Sells 237,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Natixis lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 810,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 338,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 44,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BERY opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

