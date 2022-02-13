Natixis Takes Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Natixis bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $19,532,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lindsay by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Lindsay by 266.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lindsay by 159.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE LNN opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.30.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

