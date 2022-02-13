Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NVTS opened at $10.82 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
