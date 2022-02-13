Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVTS opened at $10.82 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

NVTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

