Needham & Company LLC Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $350.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

