Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 56,565 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.73% of Welbilt worth $23,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Welbilt by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,045,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $8,898,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 315,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,776 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 694,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 333,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

