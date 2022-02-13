Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 310,074 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Stock Yards Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.