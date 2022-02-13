Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NHS opened at $10.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $13.57.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
