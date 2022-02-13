New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.