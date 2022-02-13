New England Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,861 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after buying an additional 425,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,793,000 after buying an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $97.99 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,819 shares of company stock worth $16,668,981. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.