New England Asset Management Inc. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

