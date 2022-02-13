New England Asset Management Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

