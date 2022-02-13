New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,269 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.