New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

WFC stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

