New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,988 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of New Residential Investment worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

