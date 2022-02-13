NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of NewMarket worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 44.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 129.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 91.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $312.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.60. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.33.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

