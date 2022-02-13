NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Short Interest Up 1,580.0% in January

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,580.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NXMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,876. NextMart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
NextMart Company Profile
