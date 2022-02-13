NFTX (NFTX) One Day Volume Hits $298,464.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $46.48 million and $298,464.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $113.77 or 0.00269351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00105463 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,556 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.