NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

NGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350 over the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.