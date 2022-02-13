NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.
NGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NGM stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $32.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
