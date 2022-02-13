NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,200 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

