NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

