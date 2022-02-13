NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $169.88 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.56 and a 52-week high of $177.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

