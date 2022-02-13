NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 2,908 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

SBUX opened at $93.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

