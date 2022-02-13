NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 6,302 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $329.18 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $208.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.38 and its 200 day moving average is $351.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

