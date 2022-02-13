Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp’s business activity is the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC is the Company’s federally chartered mutual holding company parent. As a mutual holding company, the MHC is a non-stock company that has as its members the depositors of the Bank. The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. Northeast Community Bank operates six full-service offices in New York and a loan production office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

OTCMKTS NECB opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

