Northland Power’s (NPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

TSE:NPI opened at C$35.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.41. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

