NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

