NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NovoCure stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -290.59 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

