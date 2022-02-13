Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.93

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.93 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 19953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

