NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,913 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.08% of NuStar Energy worth $18,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NS. Natixis grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 134,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 454,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

