Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:NCA opened at $9.56 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
