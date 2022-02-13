Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:NCA opened at $9.56 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.44% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

