Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE NMCO opened at $14.26 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.