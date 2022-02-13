Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 581.5% from the January 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 850,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,107. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
