Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 581.5% from the January 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 850,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,107. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 123,312 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

