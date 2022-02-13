Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NAN opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

