Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:JRI opened at $15.08 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

