Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 95.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of JRS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

