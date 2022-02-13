Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 135.8% in January

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

JSD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 27,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.