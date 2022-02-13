Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 135.8% in January

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
JSD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 27,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
